Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TBPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

TBPH stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

