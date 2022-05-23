Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).
Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
