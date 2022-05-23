Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

