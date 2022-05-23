Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

