Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

