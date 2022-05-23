TLGY Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:TLGYU)

TLGY Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 30th. TLGY Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TLGY Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. TLGY Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

