TLGY Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:TLGYU)

TLGY Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TLGYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 30th. TLGY Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of TLGY Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. TLGY Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
TLGY Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TLGY Acquisition (TLGYU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.