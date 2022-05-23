Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.54.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$23.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.47. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million.

In related news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.55%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

