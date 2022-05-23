Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$15.30 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

