Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.43.
Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,105. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
