TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.70 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.