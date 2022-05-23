TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 79.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

