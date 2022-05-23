Trevali Mining Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.37.

TSE TV opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.86.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

