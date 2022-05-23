Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

