Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Buys $38,550.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,357,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

