Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Trimble stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. 15,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. Trimble has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

