Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. Higher delivery volumes and competitive pricing are driving revenues at the Rail Products Group. Mainly due to this tailwind, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Trinity’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Reduced profitability in the company’s maintenance services business in the Rail Products Group also dented adjusted operating profit. Weakness at the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group is an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.40. 8,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,529. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

