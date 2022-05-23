Truist Financial Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $317.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.04.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.