Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TGVSF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

