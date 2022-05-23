Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded at HSBC

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

