Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 78

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s current price.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.83) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.56 ($0.89).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 54.95 ($0.68) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.11. The stock has a market cap of £789.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.82).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($38,461.54).

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.