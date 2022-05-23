Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 78 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

