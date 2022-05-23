Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $8,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 316.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
