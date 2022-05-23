Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,085 shares of company stock worth $2,066,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $8,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 316.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $301,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.