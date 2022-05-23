Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

