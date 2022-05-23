UBS Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €39.00 ($40.63) to €47.50 ($49.48) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €46.50 ($48.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($43.75) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $45.80 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.