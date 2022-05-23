UBS Group Boosts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €39.00 ($40.63) to €47.50 ($49.48) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €46.50 ($48.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($43.75) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $45.80 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.