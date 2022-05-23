UBS Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $180.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.79.

Shares of SNOW opened at $141.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.57. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

