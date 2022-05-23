UBS Group Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 127.10 ($1.57) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.