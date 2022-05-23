Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

UA stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

