Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Under Armour by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

