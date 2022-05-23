United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

