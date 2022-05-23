United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About United States Antimony (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.