UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $1,197,400.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNH traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The company has a market cap of $461.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after buying an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

