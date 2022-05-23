Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. 30,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,791. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

