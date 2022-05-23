Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.