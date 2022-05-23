Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.07.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
