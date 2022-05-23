Universal Electronics (UEIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC):

5/20/2022 – Universal Electronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – Universal Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

5/12/2022 – Universal Electronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Universal Electronics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/21/2022 – Universal Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

3/31/2022 – Universal Electronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.87. 48,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,339. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Universal Electronics Inc alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.