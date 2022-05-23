Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will post $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.51 million to $69.57 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $284.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.21 million to $286.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $310.07 million, with estimates ranging from $309.74 million to $310.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

