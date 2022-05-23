Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $331,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

