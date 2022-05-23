Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
