Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

