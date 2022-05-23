Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,172 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

