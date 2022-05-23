Upstart (UPST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently:
- 5/19/2022 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $35.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Upstart by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.