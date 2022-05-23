Upstart (UPST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently:

5/19/2022 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

5/11/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

5/10/2022 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

5/10/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $35.00.

5/4/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00.

4/22/2022 – Upstart had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Upstart by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

