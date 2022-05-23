Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

