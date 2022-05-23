Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

URBN stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

