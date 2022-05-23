US Capital Advisors Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

