V.F. Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

