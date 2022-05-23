Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $135.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

NYSE:VLO opened at $122.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

