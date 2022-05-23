Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.40. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $26.67.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
