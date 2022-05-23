Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.66.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
