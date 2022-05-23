Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.66.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

