Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

VVV stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

