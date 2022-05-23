Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of VRNS opened at $32.91 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

