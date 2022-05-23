Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.65.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
