Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

