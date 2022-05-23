Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. 20,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

